Champion boxer Vijender backs poker as game of skill

New Delhi: India’s star boxer Vijender Singh had some good words to say about poker which is gradually gaining popularity, saying the game is also about skill.

The game of poker is slowly finding acceptance in the country as a game of skill rather than a game of chance.

The Olympic medallist boxer had been signed up as brand ambassador of PokerBaazi.

“Poker is an interesting and gripping game,” said the pro boxer.

“As a mind game, poker players have to invest a lot of their time in deepening their understanding of the game. Furthermore, the outcome of the game is also determined by the ability of poker players to pre-empt the moves of their opponents and come up with the right strategy while the game is on.”

Vijender is not alone in giving poker validation.

Champion chess player viswanathan anand had also supported the game.

With the emergence of online poker platforms such as PokerBaazi, Indian poker enthusiasts have found a way to indulge in an action-packed game.

The platform not only helps amateurs learn from the poker pros but also manages the entire experience, helping players easily monetise their poker skills. (PTI)