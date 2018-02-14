Challenger, Vishal Clubs register wins in Police Friendship Cricket

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Challenger Cricket Club and Vishal Cricket Club registered win against their opponent teams and entered in the next round in the ongoing Police Friendship Cricket Tournament, organised by District Police Jammu at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, here on Monday.

Earlier in the first match, Challenger Cricket Club defeated Sunail Cricket Club by one wicket.

Batting first, Sunail Club scored 98 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 16 overs, Sahil with 18, Amit 16 runs and Dheeraj 14 runs were the main scorers. For Challenger Club, Vinod claimed three wickets while Koushal and Rajinder shared two each.

In reply, Challenger Club chased the target in 15.3 overs for the loss of nine wickets. Rajesh was the top scorer with 20 runs followed by Davinder and Vinod, who added 18 and 13 respectively.

For Sunail Club, Sushil claimed three wickets, Goutam and Sushil took two each while Dheeraj and Rinku shared apiece each. Vinod was declared as Man of the Match.

In another match, Vishal Cricket Club defeated Thathi Cricket Club by six wickets.

Batting first, Thathi Club made 112 runs for the loss of ten wickets in 15.3 overs with Arman 29 runs, Vipan 26 and Arush 18 runs.

For Vishal Club, Rakesh Koul, Rajesh Gill and Ramandeep Singh shared two wickets each while Abhinav and Habib took one each.

In reply, Vishal Club chased the target in 13 overs for the loss of four wickets. Salman played a fine inning of 66 runs and Rakesh added 24 to the total.

For Thathi Club, Vikas took two wickets while Arush and Sahil picked one each. Salman was adjudged as Man of the Match.