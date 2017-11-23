Chairperson SWB reviews functioning of Family Counselling Centres

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chairperson J&K Social Welfare Board (SWB), Prof. Nirmal Gupta on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of Family Counselling Centres (FCC) and assistance being provided to the Women victims under the scheme.

Chairing a meeting, the chairperson asked the counsellors to gain from each other’s experience.

The primary mandate of the Family Counselling Centres is to safeguard and protect the interests of women.

The Chairperson impressed upon the FCC counsellors to work in close collaboration with local authorities including police and other institutions like Short Stay Homes to find out cases of atrocities against women.

She said that the objective of the Family Counselling Centres is to provide preventive and rehabilitative services to women who are victims of atrocities. The centres also create awareness and mobilize public opinion on social issues affecting status of women, she added.

Prof Nirmal Gupta, while reviewing the working of each Family Counseling Centre, asked them to work with utmost zeal and dedication for providing help to women facing domestic violence, matrimonial issues, harassment, dowry demand etc. She urged upon the participants to work for the betterment of womenfolk.

The meeting was attended by FCCs, Shakti Women Welfare Society, Jammu, J&K Women Welfare Society, Jammu, J&K Yateem Trust, Srinagar, J&K Welfare Institute, Thathri Doda, Zabarwan Women’s and Child Care Dev Organization Srinagar, Dehat Emb. Works, Society, Reasi, Firdous Institute, Banihal and S.S Institute, Subash Nagar, Jammu.