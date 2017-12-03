Chairperson SAC, Bar Association, others mourn demise of former CJI Justice AS Anand

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chairperson of State Accountability Commission (SAC), Justice B.A Khan on Saturday mourned the demise of former Chief Justice of India, Dr AS Anand who passed away in Delhi on Friday.

Justice Khan in his condolence message said that in Dr Anand’s death, the judiciary and legal fraternity has lost a stalwart who always contributed to the cause of justice.

“His judgments in Nelabati and DK Basu cases, striking at police highhandedness and securing safeguards for arrested people will always stand out in judicial precedent besides reforms initiated by him to give new direction to judiciary,” he said in a statement issued today.

Justice Khan said it was a great personal loss to him as he lost a friend and guide who would always be available for advice and guidance and would look after and shape his judicial actions.

The J and K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, mourned the demise of Justice (Retd) Adarsh Sein Anand, former Chief Justice of India here on Saturday.

In this regard, a meeting of the J and K High Court Bar Association, Jammu was held under the chairmanship of B.S Slathia, President of the Association, in the High Court Complex.

The Bar members remembered him as not only a thorough gentleman of exceptional caliber, conviction, compassion but also as a professional who was an institution unto himself and a lawyers’ friendly Justice. He also delivered landmark judgments in his tenure.

Justice Anand was the first person from the State of J and K to rise up to the level of Chief Justice of India. He remained as 29th Chief Justice of India for three and half years and also authored famous book on Jammu and Kashmir, especially Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir. They prayed to the Almighty to bestow peace on the departed soul and to give courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Sachin Gupta Vice-President, Prem N Sadotra General Secretary, Himanshu Sharma Joint Secretary, Chetan Misri Treasurer and YLA members Diljit Singh Manhas President, Pardeep Majotra Vice President, Surinder Kour Senior Advocate, S.C Gupta, V.B Gupta, K.L Pandita, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Pawan Kumar Manni, C.M Sharma, Ajay Sharma, Minu Koul, Rupinder Singh, Anil Sethi, Parag Sharma, Aruna Thakur, Seema Sharma, Arti Anand, Meenakshi Salathia, Anjeet Kour, Garima Gupta, Babu Ram Sharma, Babu Ram Chandan, Romeshwar Singh Jamwal, Ranjit Singh Jamwal Deputy Advocate General, M.P Singh Palli, Jai Kumar Bhat, Raghu Mehta former Additional Advocate General, Muneesh Chopra, A.P Singh, Surjeet Singh, Sachin Dogra, Rohit Gupta, Hunar Gupta, Rakesh Chargotra, Ashok Singh Manhas, Baldev Singh, Ajay Singh Manhas, P.S Parmar, H.S Slathia, Abhisheikh Wazir, Vivek Sharma, G.S Wazir, Ajay Bakshi, Aseem Sawhney, Ashish Kant Sharma, Atul Raina, Arjun Pathania, Rohit Gupta, Vinod Sharma, Ashish Sahrma, Vishal Sadotra, Varun Kotwal, Arjun Mengi, Rohit Sharma, Tarun Dutta, Divya Eshan and Arjun Manhas were also present in the condolence meeting.

Mohinder Kumar Bhardwaj, Senior Advocate also condoled demise of Justice (Retd) Anand.

“His immense contribution to the legal system will always be a guiding force for evolution and progression of laws. His work will be of interest not only to lawyers, but also to philosophers, historians, sociologists, political scientists and students,” Bhardwaj said in a statement issued here.

A person of the caliber of Justice Anand departing this world would leave a great vacuum in the hearts and minds of all Indians and specially people of Jammu and Kashmir State as he belonged to this State, said Bhardwaj. He also expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Justice Anand would not be forgotten and will live long in the hearts and minds of Indians, he said.

Minister for Law and Justice Abdul Haq Khan has condoled the demise of former Chief Justice of India Dr AS Anand, who passed away on Friday Morning.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. He said Justice Anand would long be remembered for fighting for the rights of common masses.

State Congress unit also condoled the demise of former Chief Justice of India, Justice A.S Anand.

In a condolence message, JKPCC President, G.A Mir and other senior leaders have expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Justice Anand. They recalled his great contributions to the legal system in this country and his authoritative works on the constitutional history of Jammu and Kashmir. His death has created a great vacuum in society, especially in the State, they said.

They conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

Sham Lal Sharma, N Rigzin Jora, Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, G.N Monga, G.M Saroori, Haji Abdul Rasheed, Ravinder Sharma, Rajnish Sharma, Th. Balwan Singh, Yogesh Sawhney, Dr. Manohar Lal Sharma, Manjit Singh, Shabir Ahmed Khan, Vikram Malhotra, Th. Manmohan Singh, Shah Mohammad Choudhary, S.S Channi, Hilal Shah, Namrata Sharma, Shah Nawaz Choudhary, Faqir Nath and Anil Chopra were also present.

Former Union Minister, Prof Saif-ud-Din Soz also mourned the demise of Justice (Retd) Anand.

“I express my deepest anguish at the demise of Adarsh Sein Anand, former Chief Justice of India. A jurist of high standing, he had a deep knowledge of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and discussed in detail its provisions. He analysed the achievement of the people of J and K State by the Institution of J&K Constituent Assembly.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray that his soul rests in peace,” he added.

President Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS), Th Gulchain Singh Charak paid rich tributes to Justice Adarsh Sein Anand at a condolence meeting held here.

Charak called him jurist par excellence.

The members recalled his significant contribution through his judgments against custodial violence, torture and killings. Strong supporter of fairness and political morality in public life, Justice Anand always upheld the safety of women at workplaces and treated violations as infringement of fundamental rights, Charak said.

The DSS members observed two minutes silence and offered prayers to Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

J&K State Legal Aid Committee Executive Chairman and SCBA Senior Executive Member, Prof Bhim Singh described the death of Justice Anand as a great shock to the legal fraternity in the country.

Singh described Justice Anand as a great luminary and one of the distinguished constitutional experts in the country since 1947.

Singh said that Justice Anand was the first Judge who presided over the Supreme Court Bench as the Chief Justice of India for nearly four years leaving a unique foot-print behind.

National Panthers Party and State Legal Aid Committee held a condolence meeting in New Delhi praying for rest to the departed soul in heavens.

Others who chaired the condolence meeting include Harsh Dev Singh, Advocate, Chairman-JKNPP, Balwant Singh Mankotia, President JKNPP, Anita Thakur, General Secretary-JKNPP, P.K Ganjoo, Senior Vice President, Rajiv Jolly Khosla, President DPNPP, Ram Aadhar Singh Bishen, President UP, Naresh Ambedkar, President, Tamil Nadu Panthers Party, Anil Sharma, Acting President, Rajasthan, Shashi Bharat Bhushan, President, Haryana and S.K Bandopadhya, Advocate from West Bengal.