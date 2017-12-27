Chairperson JKSWC inaugurates legal awareness programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Chairperson State Commission for Women, Nayeema Ahmad Mahjoor today inaugurated two day legal awareness programme organised by National Commission for Women in collaboration with J&K SCW at Udhampur.

While addressing the gathering, chairperson said that the objective of organising such type of camps is to impart practical knowledge about the basic legal rights and remedies provided under various women related laws, thereby empowering women to face the challenges in real life situations. She also added that commission has the mandate to monitor all matters relating to constitutional and legal safeguards enshrined for women.

On the first day, various resource persons including Director Department of Lifelong Learning University of Jammu, Dr. Kavita Suri, Station House Officer Women Cell Udhampur, Isha Mahajan, Advocate J&K High Court Jammu, Supriya Chauhan delivered lecture on various women related subjects like domestic violence , Hindu Marriage Act and harassment of women.

The programme was attended by Secretary, J&K SCW, Ajaz Abdullah, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Subash Dogra, Chief Planning Officer, Ashok Khajuria and other officers of various departments besides Anganwadi workers/helpers, ASHAs, SHG members, female police officials and students of women college.