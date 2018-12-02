Chairman LIC hands over valuation surplus cheque to Jaitley

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: V.K Sharma, Chairman, LIC of India presented cheque of Rs 2,430.19 crore to Arun Jaitley, Union Finance Minister as the Government of India’s share of the surplus arising out of the LIC’s Actuarial Valuation as at March 31, 2018. During the fiscal 2017-18, LIC generated a total Valuation Surplus of Rs 48,444.82 crore, registering a growth of 10.1 per cent over the previous year. After distributing 95 per cent of the surplus to policyholders as bonuses, the balance of five per cent amounting to Rs 2,430.19 crore is the share of the government.

P Radhakrishnan, Minister of State for Finance and Shipping, Girish Chandra Murmu, Special Secretary, Department of Revenue, Debasish Panda, Additional Secretary, DFS were present along with officials from LIC, Hemant Bhargava, MD, B Venugopal, MD and Sunita Sharma, MD.

“LIC has completed 62 years since its incorporation. LIC now manages assets worth more than Rs 28.45 lakh crore. LIC had annual income of Rs 5.23 lakh crore and achieved the highest ever First Year Premium Income of Rs 1,34,551.68 crore in year 2017-2018. It had a market share of 75.67 per cent in number of policies as on March 31, 2018. LIC takes pride in informing you that during the year 2017-18 LIC has settled claims to over Rs 2.66 crore claimants for an amount of Rs 1.11 lakh crore,” a LIC official said.