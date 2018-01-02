Chairman LC nominates panel of Vice Chairmen

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chairman Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali on Tuesday nominated the panel of Vice Chairmen for the Budget Session 2018-19. The members nominated for the panel are Ali Mohammad Dar, Zafar Iqbal Manhas and Ramesh Arora.

The House also granted leave in respect of Mohammad Muzaffar Parrey, MLC who would not be able to attend the business of the House for some days.