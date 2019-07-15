Chairman JKPM grieves loss of lives in Ramban road mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Javaid Mustafa Mir has expressed shock and sorrow over the death of eight passengers in a tragic road accident in Ramban yesterday. He has castigated the Government for its failure to check the growing number of traffic accidents in various areas of the State alleging that the concerned traffic department seems to be in deep slumber.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Javaid Mustafa, while expressing his heartfelt sympathies with bereaved families, demanded stringent punishment for all those traffic personnel and drivers, who are found involved in negligence of their duties. Alleging that roads of the State, especially in hilly and mountainous areas, have become death traps partly due to their dilapidated condition and partly due to negligent driving of drivers, Mir demanded total revamping of Traffic and Transport Department to make them accountable.

Javaid Mustafa prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss. He also demanded adequate ex-gratia relief for the bereaved families.