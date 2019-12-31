Chairman JKICS conveys best wishes for New Year 2020

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: S S Sodhi, Chairman, J&K Intellectual Civil Society (JKICS), New Delhi has conveyed his best wishes for New Year 2020 to all people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly General Administration and above all younger generation and students, who are the future of India.

The Chairman further stated that one may had some really good memories about past, but they never know what the new one is bringing for them. “It is time to be hopeful, have new dreams and make some new resolutions for the New Year. It is time to connect with each other and make New Year wishes. It is time to move on and embrace what’s new. New Year means a lot of new dreams and new achievements. People throughout the world anticipate eagerly for this moment to celebrate the memories they made in past year and welcome the new one,” he said.

Sodhi particularly asked the young generation of J&K UT and students to work hard as this is the high time for them, not only to make their career but also to bring laurels to their parents and schools/colleges besides taking all positive and constructive steps, wherever they find opportunity, for welfare of downtrodden and poor. May New Year 2020 bring prosperity and happiness for all of you, he wished.