Chairman J&K Bank meets Governor

SRINAGAR: R K Chibber, Interim Chairman J&K Bank, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today. Governor and Chibber discussed several important issues pertaining to the efficient functioning of the bank.
Governor urged Chibber to ensure close monitoring of the fiscal health of the Bank and stressed the high importance of maintaining discipline amongst its functionaries to nurture transparency and accountability.
