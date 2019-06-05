Chairman J&K Bank e-inaugurates 11 digital delivery points on Eid eve

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Committed to bring ease into lives of people by providing them ever-ready banking services including cash-management solutions, J&K Bank Chairman and CEO, Parvez Ahmed on Tuesday e-inaugurated ten Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and one Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) in the State.

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, Chairman and CEO, Parvez Ahmed e-inaugurated 11 Digital Delivery Points from the Corporate Headquarter of the Bank in presence of Bank’s Executive Presidents, P K Tickoo and R K Chibber; Presidents, Rakesh Gandotra, Arun Gandotra, Ghulam Nabi Teli, Sunil Gupta, Rajni Saraf, Mohammad Maqbool Lone, Mohammad Younis Patoo and Ashraf Ali Malik. The Bank’s Vice-Presidents and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Citing immaculate execution of projects in a timely manner, the Chairman and CEO, Parvez Ahmed commended team J&K Bank for working towards bringing a positive transformation in financial and socio-economic landscape of the State and beyond by contributing requisite platforms and channels.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted unique character of the Bank besides service which, he said, was replete with add-ons not seen commonly in other organisations. “Many organisations aspire to do a lot but lack necessary ingredients like talent, resources, character, resilience and perseverance. J&K Bank, on the other hand, is full of talent and caliber, which makes it a cut above the rest,” he said adding that the Bank has crossed boundaries of doing only formal banking and works towards socio-economic uplift of people, meeting their expectations and earning their trust.

Urging the Team J&K Bank to pass on the best of knowledge and expertise based on their experience to next generation of bankers, so that the Bank remains vibrant and a respected brand, he advised the Team to invest in today for a better tomorrow. “The senior management team needs to shape the organisation in the best way possible so that new generations reap benefits”, he added.

The Chairman and CEO expounded on potential of ‘Brand J&K Bank’ which, he said ‘makes things happen’ when associated with anything. He directed the Team to leverage its capability to the optimum level for increased growth and profitability while assuring them of a congenial and conducive work environment coupled with best package and perquisites.

While speaking on the occasion, Executive President, P K Tickoo stressed on the need to adapt to the changing dynamics of banking and financial sector saying that survivability of an organisation in a fickle sector like banking depends on its ability to adapt to the changes. He lauded the Bank for a seamless transition from manual banking landscape into the digital milieu and underlined the need to accentuate digital penetration of the Bank.

Hailing Bank’s endeavour to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure and reconditioned customer interaction spaces, R K Chibber delineated on the dividends that the brand image of the Bank will reap on account of reinvigorated and renovated infrastructure. He further said that the Bank was ‘ahead of the pack’ in terms of creating a vibrant physical environment, adding that people appreciated good work whenever they visit the Business Units of the Bank.

Vice-President, Sushil Gupta proposed formal vote of thanks and emphasized on the importance of inaugurating the Delivery Points in the holy month of Ramadan, especially on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. “With this, the ATM network of the Bank has increased to 1302. At present, the Bank has 71 CDMs/Cash Recyclers functioning in the country,” he said while describing the numbers.

The e-inauguration of these Digital Delivery Points is meant to ensure unhindered cash flow during and after the festivities enabling people to celebrate the festival without any inconvenience. Besides reducing footfall at the Business Units, the Delivery Points will address various issues related to withdrawal and deposit of cash at prominent business hubs, experiencing a heavy rush of people.

With e-inauguration, the ATMs commissioned have been made functional in North Zone at Sonium, Nowshera and Nadihal; in Central Zone at Bus Stand Magam, Pandit Colony Shiekhpora, Pantha Chowk Market, Industrial Estate Zakura, PC Depot Qamarwari; and in South Zone at Barsoo and Police Station Road Kakapora, while the CDM has been installed at Chanapora.