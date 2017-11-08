Chairman J&K Bank assures customised schemes for promotion of tourism in Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmed and senior officers held an interactive programme with its customers in Hotel Grand Dragon Leh on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Parvez Ahmed said that besides banking services, J&K Bank will act as catalyst for socio-economic development of Ladakh and assured to make customized schemes for the promotion of tourism in Ladakh.

He said that Ladakh has a divine power which attracts many visitors and highly appreciated friendly nature of the people of Ladakh setting example for others. The Chairman said that an overall deposit in all the institution in Leh is Rs 2,500 crore with J&K Bank share is Rs 1,100 crore deposits and advances given by the Bank is Rs 700 crore with J&K Bank share of Rs 400 crore which is more than 50 per cent share. He further added that overall CD ratio in the State is 45 per cent but Credit Deposit Ratio is 28 per cent and rest of money goes out of Ladakh which shows that other bank are more interested in mobilising in deposit scheme rather than advance loan.

President P.K Tikku said that despite of many challenges and difficulties due to its topography and harsh climatic condition there are great opportunities to explore to bring rapid change in Ladakh. He appealed to the customers to put their valuable suggestion without any hesitation so that J&K Bank services can be improved.

Senior President, Abdul Rashid who had served in Ladakh during 2010-2011 said that there is immense business potential in Ladakh where people are known for its peace loving and honesty.

While Executive President Surjit Singh Sehgal said that they are here to understand the problems of customers and appreciated the Bank chairman for handling demonetization and GST issue successfully. He claimed that J&K Bank is rendering its services successfully in both Leh and Kargil districts, especially in difficult terrain such as Zanksar and Nubra where no bank dare to go.

Executive President Vagir Chandra and Senior President Abdul Rashid also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, J&K Ladakh Zonal Head Tsetan Paljor in his welcome speech termed it as historic occasion where top management of J&K Bank visited Ladakh to listen to the grievances of people of Ladakh at this time of year when temperature is very harsh. During the interaction session Merchant Association President Haji Riyaz Ahmed appealed to the Chairman to decrease the transition limit to sanction CC loan as due to GST the traders are facing problems in clearance of stock and added that during winter rate of interest should be decrease to 1%. He also appealed to make the mortgage free to avail CC loan to help the unemployment youths and he also urged upon the Chairman to enhance the loan sanctioning financial powers of Zonal Managers and Branches head so that they can sanction loan to traders as per requirement. He also stressed the need for educating about cashless transition for smooth dealing in business.