Chairman DLSA visits Psychiatric Hospital

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Jammu, R.K Wattal and Secretary District Legal Services Authority Jammu, Naushad Ahmed Khan on Monday visited Psychiatric Hospital Jammu to access and audit the eligibilities and needs in terms of law and on individual basis of the inmates admitted in the Psychiatric Hospital, Jammu.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Tahir Firdous, District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu Ajay Salaan, HoD Psychology, MAM College Jammu Prof. Shabila Wani, SDPO Bakshi Nagar Amit Sharma besides Dr. Jagdish Thappa and Dr. Manu Arora of Psychiatric Hospital Jammu were also present on the occasion.

Chairman DLSA Jammu and Secretary DLSA Jammu interacted with doctors, staff and patients admitted in the hospital to have firsthand information with respect to the facilities being provided to the inmates and inspected the premises, wards, quality of food, drinking water, bedding which were found neat and clean.

Chairman DLSA Jammu and along with other accompanied officers also inspected the Legal Services Clinic situated at Psychiatric Hospital, Jammu and directed the Para Legal Volunteer and concerned authorities manning the Legal Services Clinic therein to provide legal assistance, whenever required to the psychiatric patients.