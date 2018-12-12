Chain snatcher nabbed

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Wednesday solved chain snatching case by arresting the snatcher within 24 hours of the incident.

Incident took place yesterday at Court Road near District Jail Kathua where an unknown person on a white scooty restrained a lady, snatched chain from her and fled away from the spot.

On the incident Inspector Devinder Singh SHO Police Station Kathua instantly registered a case FIR No 437/2018 under section 341/382 and based on information gathered from the spot deputed teams to arrest the accused and after strenuous efforts, police succeeded in arresting the accused near Dream Land Park Kathua where he was planning another incident. The accused was identified as Kuldeep Singh son of Mohan Singh resident of Jagyal Pathankot Punjab Age 33 years.