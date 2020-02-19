CGPWA, JKMEGA mourn demise of SE Mechanical

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association (CGPWA) mourned untimely and tragic demise of Ajay Singh Wazir, SE PHE, Urban Jammu, son of its President, S S Wazir (Retired ADGP). He is survived by his wife and a son.

A large number of senior members of CGPWA called on S S Wazir and offered personal condolences to him and family. “Ajay’s demise is tragic and heartrending for Wazir family. It is indeed an unbearable and irreparable loss to the family and also the engineering fraternity, of which he was a bright member,” read a press statement issued by the association.

The association prayed to the almighty to grant courage to Wazir and other members of bereaved family to bear such a great loss and eternal peace to departed soul.

Meanwhile, J&K Mechanical Engineering Graduates Association (JKMEGA) also mourned demise of Ajay Singh Wazir, SE Mechanical at Engineering Complex Rajbagh. The members termed Ajay as a good human and a competent technocrat, whose death has created a void. A two-minute silence was also observed in the memory of departed soul.

Firdous Ahad Bhat, President conveyed condolences on behalf of entire mechanical fraternity to bereaved family and prayed to God to give eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

The meeting was attended by Farooq wani, former CE MED, Rashid Ahamed Far, SE PHE, Aufaq SE Irrigation and Majid Hanief.