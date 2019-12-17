CGPWA celebrates 37th National Pensioners’ Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association (CGPWA), J&K representing pensioners of 36 Central Government Departments/ Ministries including All India Services viz IAS, IPS and IFS, celebrated 37th National Pensioners’ Day here on Tuesday.

Kuldeep Khoda, former DG Police and Chief Vigilance Commissioner J&K, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Khoda, in his address, complimented the team for running a versatile organisation which looks after the interests of pensioners and senior citizens, besides actively carrying out varied activities promoting social welfare under Sankalp Scheme of Government of India aiming at utilising the experience and expertise of pensioners for voluntary services towards the society. He suggested that the association could consider utilizing its valuable collective wisdom and lifelong experiences of its eminent members to serve as a vital element in society for advancing the interests of people at large. It could also help the government in carrying out pressing reforms in governance system of the country, he asserted.

S S Wazir IPS (Retd), President CGPWA, in his welcome address, highlighted activities of association including various projects taken up under Sankalp programme and its plans.

V P Sharma GSI (Retd), Patron of CGPWA, in his address, spoke about the significance of observing National Pensioners’ Day and said that now most of the pensioners are comfortable with handsome pension and health-cover through CGHS.

K B Jandial IAS (Retd), Member Executive Committee briefed the participants on latest developments in Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) in Jammu and its benefits. “With concerted efforts of the association, SMVDNSH Kakryal has been empanelled under CGHS for cashless facility and a new CGHS Wellness Centre has been sanctioned for Srinagar. Bee Enn Charitable Hospital Jammu has also been empanelled by CGHS to facilitate beneficiaries, whose number is swelling with every passing day. At present, only one Wellness Centre is functioning catering to 7447 beneficiaries, 35 per cent of which are the pensioners. Efforts are underway to operationalise another Wellness Centre WC 2 (erstwhile Postal Dispensary) in Jammu for which intervention of Dr Jitender Singh, MoS PMO has been sought. Efforts are also being made to further improve the functioning of Wellness Centre by addressing concerns of the pensioners including online appointment with Doctors and early settlement of Medical Reimbursement claims,” he informed.

On the occasion, the CGPWA honoured Dr Kuljeet Kour, former Incharge CMO, Wellness Centre, Jammu for her dedicated services towards pensioners and other beneficiaries.

K L Dogra, Principal, MV International School, Vijaypur gave a presentation on ‘Stress Management by Elders’.

J K Vaid GSI (Retd), General Secretary CGPWA conducted proceedings of the function. K S Chibb, former Director, Family Pensions in Department of Pension also spoke on the occasion. B K Raina GSI (Retd), Vice President CGPWA presented formal vote of thanks. Earlier, the Chief Guest planted a sapling in the premises of Police Conference Hall Complex.

Dr K C Sharma, a celebrated rural surgeon having multi-faceted interests and promoter of Summer Apple Harman 99 in Jammu and elsewhere in India, briefed the Chief Guest on the innovative effort.