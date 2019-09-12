CGDA visits Ladakh region, interacts with Army officers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sanjiv Mittal, Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), who is the head of Defence Accounts Department, visited Ladakh region to take first-hand information of progress and difficulties in Ladakh region and to have dialogue with top brass of the army and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Ladakh sector. He was accompanied by D R Negi, PCDA (NC) and P.L Negi, IFA (BR).

While interacting with Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi, GOC Fire and Fury Corps and other officers of HQ Fire & Fury Corps at HQ Fire & Fury Corps, Leh, both the officers discussed various financial and accounting matters pertaining to prompt ‘service to the services’ in such hard and inhospitable environment. He further emphasised on importance of better synergy between Defence Accounts Department and Services.

Sanjiv Mittal, CGDA also visited various Border Roads Projects including Rohtang Tunnel, where the respective Chief Engineers gave a detailed account of their projects.

During his visit, the CGDA held discussion with CO of the Base Hqrs to get familiarise with activities at Siachen Glacier and training requirements of army personnel deployed there. He was also displayed training being imparted there to prepare army personnel for such deployment. The CGDA also visited Siachen War memorial and laid wreath.