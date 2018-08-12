CEOs asked to call off attachments, submit report by Aug 20

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The School Education Department on Saturday asked all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to detach the attached Masters, Teachers and other staff to their substantive places of posting and submit action taken report by August 20, 2018.

In a circular issued by the School Education Department, it has been, however, made clear that while implementing the policy decision on detachment of staff, it should be ensured that the academic environment is not affected anyway, as has been reiterated by the government time and again.

“As has been already clarified by the government, deployments made through a proper order, on the basis of rationalisation of educational institutions, in the interest of smooth functioning of schools, and on the basis of providing subject specialist teachers won’t be affected by detachments in the larger academic interest of the students,” said Secretary Education, Rigzian Sampheal.

He said the attachments/deployments made on the grounds of health, marriage, security, and compassion through a proper government order also won’t be disturbed.

Secretary Education said out of the total academic manpower strength of 1.32 lakh in the Education Department, 1,035 (0.78 per cent) detachments have been ordered by virtue of the Government’s policy decision issued vide Order No: 22 of GAD dated: July 6, 2018. He said the CEOs have bee asked to implement the decision in respect of 1,035 detachments and file the compliance report by 20 August 2018.

Sampheal said the government is alive to the academic interests of the students and on the directions of the Governor N.N Vohra all possible efforts are being made to ensure continuity of the academic activities without any disruption and distraction.