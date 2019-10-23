CEO suspends 2 absentee teachers

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Two teachers were suspended for unauthorized absence from duty by Chief Education Officer (CEO) during inspection of schools in Ghordi zone.

The CEO also sought the explanation from Zonal education Officer for poor functioning of ZEO office. The action was taken by the Chief Education Officer, Udhampur Daljeet Singh while conducting inspection of 5 Government schools, 1 KGBV and Zonal Education Office Ghordi. One Teacher was found absent at Government Middle School Rua Bagh and another at KGBV. Taking serious note, the CEO placed both the absentee teachers under suspension with immediate effect. Meanwhile, the CEO sought explanation of ZEO for poor functioning. A two member committee comprising principals of Higher Secondary School Tikri and HSS Ghordi was constituted to enquire into the matter in detail and submit the factual report to CEO within two days.