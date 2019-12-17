CEO SMVD Shrine Board holds interaction with staff at Bhawan

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: As part of the programme to hold interaction with the staff working on the Yatra track and at various other locations to address their difficulties, Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, accompanied by a team of officers, on Tuesday held an interactive session with the staff at Bhawan.

During the interaction, the staff briefed the CEO about the various personal and professional issues and also presented to him their demands. These, inter-alia, pertained to pay fixation, regularisation, promotions, release of grades, organising of more such interaction sessions, etc.

The CEO interacted with the staff in regard to their personal related matters and welfare initiatives. He issued on the spot directions to the concerned to ensure time bound disposal of personal matters of the employees and addressing other demands projected by them. He also gave details of various initiatives and welfare measures which have already been taken by the Board and those in the pipeline for addressing the difficulties of the staff and ensuring their better career prospects.

The CEO lauded the efforts made by the officers and staff of the Board to ensure facilitation of pilgrims visiting the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji. He impressed upon all the employees to leave no stone unturned to facilitate and provide best possible quality services to the pilgrims.

Dr Arvind Karwani, Dy. CEO spoke about the aims and objectives of organising such interaction sessions with the staff. He also gave details about the various initiatives which have already been taken and those underway for the welfare of employees of the Board.

Naresh Kumar, SDM Bhawan; Manu Hansa, Assistant CEO; and Gopal Sharma, Head Pujari, Bhawan; were among those who also spoke on the occasion.

Health and dental check-up camps were also organised by the Board for the employees on this occasion.

Among those present on the occasion were Deepak Dubey, Deputy CEO; Dinesh Gupta, DDM; and other concerned officers of the Board besides a large number of employees working in the Bhawan and Bhairon areas.