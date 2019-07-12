CEO Ramban inspects GHS Batote

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Inspection of Government High School (GHS) Batote was today conducted by Chief Education Officer Ramban Abdul Hamid Fani.

The inspection was conducted primarily to monitor the adjustment of middle level classes of City Middle School ( CMS) Batote which have been shifted to GHS Batote as the building of CMS Batote is currently being used to run Government College Batote classes on make shift basis.

The CEO, after inspecting the school, held a meeting with the Incharge Headmaster and staff members during which he laid emphasis on activity based learning and stressed on use of science and mathematics kits and tools for day to day teaching purpose.

Meanwhile, Fani, inspected the under construction building and asked the Headmaster to stay in touch with the ZEO and the concerned executing agency so that it can be completed on time.

Later, the CEO joined students of High School Chanderkote during their picnic at Patnitop. He met the 150 odd students and the staff members of the school.