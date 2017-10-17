CEO of firm run by Dera Sacha Sauda held for role in Panchkula violence

Panchkula (Hry): The CEO of a business venture run by Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda has been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted following the conviction of the sect’s head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case on August 25, the police said today.

Also, a Bathinda-based woman and her son were arrested yesterday for allegedly providing shelter to the sect head’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan when she was evading arrest, they said.

C P Arora, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MSG All India Trading International Pvt limited, was arrested from Panchkula by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Haryana Police yesterday, Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla said.

“We have sufficient evidence against him about his role in Panchkula violence,” the police officer said.

Chawla said Arora would be produced before Panchkula district court today and his police remand would be sought so that he can be questioned thoroughly.

According to the police, Arora had already been booked for allegedly conspiring to incite violence on August 25.

Following the conviction of Ram Rahim, violence erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa districts of Haryana leaving 41 people dead and several injured.

Arora was said to be close to absconding key Dera functionary Aditya Insan against whom a lookout notice was issued.

MSG All Trading International Pvt Ltd deals in food and other products. Last year, the company launched 151 items of its brand, including basmati rice, tea, pulses and biscuits.

The products were launched by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Bhatinda-based Sharanjit Kaur and her son Gurmeet Singh has been from Jangirana village in Punjab. They had gone into hiding when Haryana police had gone to their house last week along with Honeypreet, the police said.

After being on the run for over a month, Honeypreet was arrested on October 3 by the Haryana Police from Zirakpur- Patiala road in Punjab for her alleged involvement in hatching a conspiracy to incite the violence in Panchkula.

Haryana police has also arrested Chandigarh Police head constable Labh Singh for his suspected role in the conspiracy to free Ram Rahim Singh after his conviction on August 25.

They have also arrested Dera member Gopal Bansal, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, in connection with the Panchkula violence. (PTI)