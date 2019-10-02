CEO issues notification for BDCs elections

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief Electoral Officer, (CEO), J&K, Shailendra Kumar, today notified dates for the conduct of election of the Chairpersons of the Block Development Councils (BDCs) in the State.

In a notification issued here under section 36 of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, and in pursuance of the Sub Rule 1 of Rule 103 of the JK Panchayat Raj Rules, 1996, the Election Authority, (Chief Electoral Officer, J&K), announced October 1 as the date of issuance of the Gazette Notification while October 9 has been kept as the last day for making nominations. The date for the scrutiny of nominations is October 10 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 11.

The CEO has also said that the date on which the poll, if necessary, shall be taken from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on October 24, with the date and time of counting at 3:00 PM on the same day, unless notified otherwise. CEO also said that election shall be completed before November 5, 2019.

The Election Authority further said that election will be held in all blocks of 22 districts with the exception being in district Srinagar where election will be held in all blocks except Srinagar block. In Budgam in all blocks except S K Pora, in Shopian in all blocks except Kapran and in Kulgam in all blocks except Pombay and Manzgam.