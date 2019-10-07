CEO distributes aids to disabled students

STATE TIMES NEWS POONCH: Education Department Poonch (CEO) Vijay Kumar Bhagat along with team of officials from CEO Office Poonch distributed three wheelchairs, one tricycle, 28 hearing aids, 11 MR kits 11 and 4 Rolators walkers to disabled persons at Poonch. Around 50 students get benefited from this noble activity. The initiative undertaken by the CEO Poonch was highly appreciated by the locals.
