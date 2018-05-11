Centre to tread cautiously: Rajnath to talk to Mehbooba on unilateral ceasefire appeal

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that while he had not been directly apprised of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s appeal for a unilateral ceasefire during Ramzan, he will talk to her about it.

“I have not held direct talks with her on the issue but I have got this information…I will talk to her after going to New Delhi,” Singh told reporters at the sidelines of an event organised by the BSF on the outskirts of the state capital.

He was asked to comment on Mehbooba Mufti’s appeal to the Centre to consider a unilateral ceasefire starting from Ramzan in mid-May till the completion of the Amarnath Yatra in August.

To a question on a tourist from Chennai being killed in stone pelting in Kashmir, Singh said it was “most unfortunate”. “The incident of a tourist dying due to stone pelting is most unfortunate…everyone is condemning it,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials said in the national capital that the Centre seems not too keen about initiating a unilateral ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir as of now as the situation is not conducive and such an exercise in 2000 did not give the desired results.

They said there was no guarantee that the Pakistan-based terrorists groups would reciprocate if the Centre agrees to the state government’s request for a ceasefire.

Recalling the Non Initiation of Combat Operations (NICO), announced by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee in 2000, a senior government functionary said there was a major terror attack at the Srinagar airport during the crucial four-month period 18 years ago, and the announcement of such a decision now may be termed as a “weakness” in the current situation in the State.

“Almost all terrorists groups operating in the valley in 2000 had rejected the government offer. Many still recall that during the four-month period, terrorists were roaming freely in Kashmir. Is there any guarantee that such a situation would not repeat now,” the official said requesting anonymity.

Six terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba had attacked the Srinagar airport when the ceasefire was in force in 2000 in which two security personnel and two civilians were killed. All six terrorists were also killed in the retaliatory firing.

Another official described the prevailing situation in Kashmir Valley as “turbulent” where nearly 80 incidents of violence occurred in last four months and civilians were often seen coming out to encounter sites to stage protests with the intention of giving the militants an opportunity to escape.

Under such circumstances, announcement of a ceasefire may be seen as “weakness” on the part of the government, the official said and cited a series of brazen militant attacks including the killing of eight Amarnath pilgrims last year.

The official, however, asserted that it would be a political decision and would be taken at the highest level of the government.