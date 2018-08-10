Centre to provide all assistance to flood-hit Kerala: Rajnath

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Centre will provide all possible help to flood-hit Kerala, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today assured the MPs from the state in the Lok Sabha.

Singh said he had also sent Kiren Rijiju, his deputy in the ministry, to the state for a survey of the affected areas.

“We will provide all necessary assistance to the state,” Singh told the MPs from Kerala during the Zero Hour.

CPI(M) leader P Karunakaran said six districts in the state have been badly affected.

At least 20 people have died in the Idukki district due to heavy rains and floods, while five people lost their lives in Wayanad, he said demanding military assistance.

K C Venugopal (Congress) said Wayanad district in the state has been cut off from the rest of Kerala due to landslides.

“For the first time, shutters of 22 dams were opened to release excess water while water from the Idukki reservoir was also released after 26 years, flooding the Periyar River,” Venugopal said and demanded a special financial package for the state.

Kerala has been pounded due to heavy downpour, resulting in the swelling of rivers and flooding in several parts. (PTI)