Centre to hold sustained dialogue on Kashmir issue: Rajnath

Ex IB chief Dineshwar Sharma appointed ‘interlocutor’

Agency

New Delhi: A sustained dialogue will be initiated by the government to find a solution to the Kashmir issue, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Addressing a hurriedly-convened press conference, Singh said former director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Dineshwar Sharma would be the central government’s representative to initiate dialogue with all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma, a 1979-batch (retired) officer of the Indian Police Service, served as the IB director between December, 2014 and 2016.

Sharma will decide whom he wants to hold talks with, Singh said when asked whether he would have dialogue with the Hurriyat Conference.

The initiative has been taken as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address, the home minister said.

Sharma has vast experienced serving in the IB for more than two decades, earning a reputation as an analyst. He had volunteered to serve in Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s and later headed the joint task force on intelligence constituted after the 1999 Kargil incursion.

Known for keeping a low profile, Sharma headed the counter-surveillance of the IB before becoming its chief for two years beginning January 1, 2014. He served at various desks in the IB since he was posted in the organisation in 1991, including Kashmir and the Northeast besides stints in Lucknow.

Sharma is an expert on issues related to terrorism and internal security.

The former IB head had in June taken charge as the interlocutor for peace talks with Assam’s insurgent groups, including the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). He was appointed for a tenure of one year to hold peace negotiations with pro-talks factions of the ULFA, National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and a few other small groups based in Assam.