Centre to allocate additional 792 MW power J&K

The Union Power Ministry on Thursday said that it has allocated additional power of 792 MW for Jammu and Kashmir in view of higher demand in winters in the state.

“In view of increase in the power requirement in Jammu & Kashmir with the onset of winter, Government of India has decided to allocate an additional 792 Megawatts out of 1071 MW for Jammu and Kashmir,” a Power Ministry statement said.

This will help the state in further meeting the additional requirement of power during the winter.

The power requirement in the state is met from generation from their own power plants, allocated share from central generating stations and power purchased from market.

The peak demand of state during the current year (April to October, 2017) was 2,768 MW and the demand met was 2,214 MW, thus, leaving a shortfall of around 554 MW (i.e 20 per cent).

At present, around 70 per cent of the energy requirement is being met from central generating stations in the state, it said.

The allocation of power to J&K from central generating Stations (CGS) is 2,397 MW. The supply from CGS includes power stations of NTPC, NHPC, SJVNL, NPCIL, NLC, etc.