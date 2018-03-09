Centre, State schemes enabling women live their dreams: Priya Sethi

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister of State for Education, Priya Sethi on Thursday said that series of women centric schemes launched by Central and State Governments in past few years have enabled the womenfolk to live their dreams.

“It is for the first time in history that so many women oriented schemes have been launched to give them an honourable, secure and comfortable life ” Priya Sethi said while speaking at separate functions organised at Govt. Polytechnic College and Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidhyalaya , Jammu to mark International Women’s Day Celebrations.

Presence of six female Cabinet ministers at the centre and Jammu and Kashmir State having first women Chief Minister are signs of transforming India, the minister maintained.

At Govt. Polytechnic College, District Administration Jammu and Integrated Child Development Services organised a colourful event to celebrate the occasion as part of ongoing District Task Force “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao “Pan Inida Expansion programme.

The event witnessed Songs and skits based on the theme “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” presented by the artists of Song and Drama Division and ICDS project workers.

Awards were distributed to meritorious female students for their academic excellence and wellness kits were also distributed among mothers of newly born female children. ADDC, Jammu, Suriya Jabeen , ADC Jammu, Kanta Rakwal, P.O Jammu , Natasha Kalsotra, CEO Jammu, J.K Sudan, CDPO (Jammu) Hakikat Singh, CDPO (Kot Balwal), Firdousa Akhtar, CDPO (ICDS Migrants) Neha Gupta, Principal, Boys, Polytechnic, Arun Bangotra along with functionaries of concerned departments were present on the occasion.

Later, the Minister attended a programme on “The Role of Women in value based society” organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidhyalaya to mark the day. Prominent among those present at the function were Director, Radio Kashmir, Anjali Sharma, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Govt. Medical College, Jammu, Dr. Shubhra Sharma, Chairperson, Trikuta Colleges, Suman Sharma, Director, Brahma Kumaris , Jammu, Dr Sudarshan , Dr Meena Sharma and RJ Radio Mirchi, Shwetima Jamwal.