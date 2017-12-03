Centre sets up two centres for NEET candidates in Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Centre on Saturday decided to set up two examination centres in Kashmir Valley for the 2018 post-graduate National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), an official spokesman said.

He said the central government’s decision to set up the centres in Srinagar and Baramulla is in response to the plea made by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The spokesman said the Union Health Ministry has informed the board of professional examination authorities of the state to redirect the candidates belonging to Kashmir in this connection.

In a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda on November 10, Mufti had said that around 2,000 aspirants from the Kashmir province, who would take the test on January 7, would have to face huge inconvenience due to unavailability of a centre in Srinagar. Requests from various groups of students had come to the chief minister for setting up an examination centre in Srinagar for the upcoming NEET in view of the large number of candidates taking the examination from Kashmir.