Centre sanctions Rs 32.40 Cr each for GMCs Jmu, Sgr

JAMMU: The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India on Thursday sanctioned Rs 32.40 Crore each in favour of Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu and GMC Srinagar for increasing number of MBBS seats under centre’s 10% quota scheme for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The money would be spent for raising additional infrastructure and machinery required to meet Medical Council of India norms.

Pertinently, the Centre has granted permission for enhancement of 30 MBBS each for EWS at GMC, Jammu and Srinagar as provided under 103rd Constitutional Amend-ment Act.

Pursuant to the proposals submitted to the GoI after technical vetting by the executing agencies, the GoI sanctioned the money.

It would be spent on creating additional required infrastructure in the form of library block, 02 Lecture Halls, 01 Lecture Hall cum Auditorium, hostels and Nursing Hostel to meet the MCI requirement.