Centre sanctions 14 MDS seats for Dental College Jammu

JAMMU: The central government has granted permission to start MDS courses for 7 disciplines in Government Dental College Jammu, with a total annual intake of 14 seats.

As per the College authorities, on the recommendations of the Dental Council of India made after a thorough inspection, the central government has granted permission to start MDS courses in 7 disciplines with a total annual intake of 14 seats, from this academic session.

Admissions will be made on the basis of NEET examination, (already been held in December 2019) and counseling by BOPEE. Classes will start by May end.

This will be the first time when MDS courses will start in Jammu division, fulfilling an old demand of the students here.