Centre reviews situation in Naxal-hit states

Agency

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Naxal-affected states where the extremists continue to carry out subversive activities very often, officials said.

The meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, was attended by officials from the governments of the Naxal-hit states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting took stock of the prevailing situation in the Maoist-affected states and the ongoing operations against the rebels, an official said. Officials from central paramilitary forces also attended the meeting.

A Home ministry spokesperson, however, said it was noted in the meeting that there has been a consistent decline in violence and considerable shrinkage in the geographical spread of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the last five years.

A review of LWE affected districts in 2018 resulted in reduction of security-related expenditure (SRE) districts from 126 to 82.

“A detailed exchange of views took place. Useful suggestions and security concerns by the states were taken note of,” the spokesperson said. Making mobile communication more effective and improvement in the working conditions of the security forces deployed in the LWE theatre were also discussed.