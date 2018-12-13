Centre releases Rs 260 Cr for 5 New Medical Colleges

Share Share 0 Share

1st batch of MBBS admissions to start next year

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Government of India on Wednesday released Rs 260 crore to the Health and Medical Education Department for 5 New Medical Colleges coming up at Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri.

According to Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, with the latest release of funds by the Government of India, the cumulative release of central share for these colleges till date has reached Rs 765 crores.

Dr Yashpal appointed as Director (Coordination)

JAMMU: Dr. Yashpal Sharma has been appointed as Director (Coordination) for new five Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) sanctioned for J&K State.

The order issued by Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo reads, “Dr. Yashpal Sharma is designated as Director (Coordination) to oversee the co-ordination issues related to the establishment of five new medical colleges in the State (viz. Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda , Kathua and Rajouri).

“Dr. Yashpal will monitor the progress of these colleges on a regular basis and his salary and emoluments shall be drawn against the post of Registrar Academics in Government Medical College, Jammu,” the order added.

He said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has sanctioned 5 New Medical Colleges in the State at a cost of Rs 189 crore each which includes Rs 139 crore for civil works and Rs 50 crore for machinery and equipment.

He said the civil works in all these medical colleges are at different levels of progress and have been expedited of late to put the requisite infrastructure in place at the earliest.

Dulloo said the department has initiated steps to provide infrastructure, equipment and human resource in these colleges as per MCI guidelines to start 1st batch of MBBS admissions next year.

He also said with the completion of these 5 New Medical Colleges, 500 MBBS students would be annually added to the overall capacity of MBBS course in the state.