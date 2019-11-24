Centre hell-bent to continue proxy rule in J&K: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Alleging subversion of democracy in J&K post Article 370 abrogation, Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman, JKNPP and former Education Minister on Saturday said that BJP led government appeared to be averse to the idea of holding Assembly elections in the new set up.

Briefing media persons here, Harsh said that while no initiative had been taken to restore popular rule in J&K, the appointment of Lt. Governor had been followed by fresh appointments of the Advisors known for their proximity with the ruling party at the centre. And there were further reports of a few more Advisors with political background being appointed in the near future to help the ruling party consolidate its base in the new UT, claimed Singh. He said that with political process having been rendered defunct in J&K and political parties discredited and discouraged, the Centre seemed to be hell bent to continue its proxy rule in the erstwhile State.

Asserting that legitimate, elected government alone could represent and honour the popular sentiment, Singh questioned the rationale behind repeated postponement of Assembly Elections in J&K. He said that Election Commission had earlier taken a call for simultaneous polls of Assembly & Parliament which however did not materialize.

It later issued a statement on 4th June, 2019 stating therein that the EC “after the conduct of Amarnath Yatra will announce the election schedule for the conduct of Assembly Elections in J&K”, revealed Singh, adding that it too turned out to be a damp squib. Likewise, statements of early Assembly polls were issued by Central Government Governor and the Lt Governor also, which too created only cynicism amongst the masses in view of the frequency with which they were made and then forgotten.

Pointing towards euphoria created post Article 370 abrogation in the name of fresh Delimitation of Assembly constituencies, Singh said that it too had petered out with no action initiated in this regard by the Central Government. He said that even otherwise delimitation exercise can’t be held in J&K in view of a provision incorporated in J&K Reorganization Act by virtue of Section 63 which emphatically rules out Delimitation of Assembly constituencies in the UT of J&K until after the first census taken after the year 2026. He said that until and unless the J&K Reorganization Act was amended by both Houses of Parliament, no delimitation could take place in J&K. The uncertainty was however allowed to continue by making misleading statements about delimitation and early Assembly elections, regretted Harsh.

Asserting that a people’s government alone could fulfill the aspirations of the general masses, Singh sought early restoration of democracy by putting an end to proxy rule imposed by the Centre in J&K.

Surinder Chouhan, District President Jammu (Rural) was also present in the press conference.