Centre determined to implement all Central Acts in J&K, Ladakh: Dr Jitendra

LG emphasises on water conservation, sustainability of natural resources

JAMMU: Union Minister of State in the PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that all Central laws applicable to other parts of the country will now be applicable to the newly created UTs of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh.

“There are about 854 such laws which are citizen-friendly and will benefit the common man of J&K and Ladakh, who were previously deprived of it”, Dr Jitendra said while inaugurating two-day Conference on ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ with focus on ‘Jal Shakti’ and ‘Disaster Management’ here.

‘Prophets of doom’ predicting ‘volcanos’ in Jammu & Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 have ‘fallen silent’ and the Centre is determined to implement all central laws in the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said.

“Let each one of us understand and keep reminding ourselves and those around us that Article 370 is gone and gone forever. It is not going to come back, ,” Dr Jitendra Singh said.

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu was present at the inaugural function.

The Minister said that now everybody should understand that Article 370 is gone and gone forever; and not in pieces, but as a whole and it is the determined resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He appealed to the people of the UTs not to pay heed to the fringe elements with vested interest and to cooperate with the Government in providing welfare to common masses.

The conference is being organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with Governments of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

During the conference, Dr Jitendra Singh also released the Special issue of e-Magazine, ‘Minimum Government Maximum Governance’ based on Successful Innovations in Governance in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The innovations included – Back to Village: A people’s programme; Panchayat Polls: IEC campaign for Panchayat elections Amendments in J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989; Project KREDA Kargil, Ladakh; Project Tsangda Leh: A waste management programme; Power to all: Total household electrification in J&K state; Project Jalshakti: Reasi; Constituency Development Fund Management Information system, Budgam; Project Saubhagya Plus, Ganderbal; Enabling girl child education, Bandipura; Rejuvenating Lost ponds, Kathua and Enrolment drive in schools and infrastructure improvement with community support in border areas, Baramulla. He also launched the integration of CPGRAMS Public Grievance Portal of Government of India and Awaaz-e-Awam Portal of Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr Jitendra said that this is the second big conference being organized by DARPG in a short span of time, the first being organized on November 15-16, on replication of good governance practices. He expressed happiness that the first conference had participation of about 450 delegates from 19 states and 4 UTs and the second conference has participation from about 350 delegates. He said that the development model of North Eastern Region will be implemented in these UTs also.

Speaking about the theme of the conference ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’, the Minister said that this is one of the flagship initiatives at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is going to have good outcomes for both the UTs. This conference will provide an occasion to replicate and learn from good initiatives of Tamil Nadu in these UTs, especially the river management, he added.

On disaster management, the Minister said that earlier the response to disasters used to be reactive, but under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, it has now become proactive. He added that the focus is now on preventive measures and minimizing the damage.

“Now, we have a foolproof technology available in India to mitigate the crisis and we can now forecast disasters very early and inform the administration in real time”, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that PM’s focus has been on maximum use of technology and real time monitoring. He said that Jal Shakti Abhiyaan is a flagship programme of the Government and a separate Ministry has been created for it. He also spoke about the issues related to Shahpur Kandi and the Ujh River projects in J&K. Now, the work on previously halted projects will be expedited, he said, adding that this unique bonding of Northern-most UTs and Southern-most state will carry a message of good governance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The Minister said the Government is committed to reach out to the last man in the queue in J& K and Ladakh. These UTs have been created with a lot of thought and deliberation, he said adding that all the Central laws including Right to Education, Right to Minimum Wages, Dowry Prohibition Act and acts related to corruption, vigilance & welfare of parents will now be implemented in these UTs. He added that the Government has taken this important responsibility and will carry it. During the conference, the Minister for Revenue & Disaster Management, Government of Tamil Nadu, R.B. Udhayakumar, expressed his happiness to participate in the regional conference on ‘Ek Bharat-Shresht Bharat’ with focus on Jal Shakti and Disaster management’ in Jammu. He said that this collaboration will promote the exchange of technical expertise and best practices in the areas of optimal use of water resources in domestic consumption, agriculture and other usages.

Sharing the advances and experiences on disaster management, the minister said these would help in minimizing the magnitude of adverse impacts by our meticulous preparedness, swift response, quick rehabilitation and recovery. He said that each disaster is different in its own nature and teaches us a lesson to prepare ourselves better. He said that experiences on using water efficiently will definitely be useful for the participants.

“We will have to sacrifice our petty interests for the bigger purpose which the prime minister has created for us… we should be celebrating the new set up that has happened after October 31 and feel proud that we are the part of this and we have contributed to it,” he said. The government of India allocated Rs 8,227 per citizen in the country last fiscal but J&K citizens were allocated Rs 27,358, which was nearly four times the average allocation for the citizens in the rest of the country, said Dr Jitendra Singh, adding “but we still are weeping”.

“In fact we should be feeling guilty why we could not make use of it,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu said that the conference is a great opportunity to share the best practices from across the country.

Underlining the importance of water conservation and the sustainability of natural resources, the Lt. Governor emphasized on the need to take immediate measures to save water and mitigate the crisis of water shortage. He said that the agricultural scientists should study the cropping pattern to suit the monsoon and other climatic conditions. It is not only about the availability of water, but also about the quality of water that we need to focus on, he stressed.

The Lt. Governor observed that we can prevent several water borne diseases if we are able to ensure safe drinking water to the people. We often take the air and water as a free commodity, but we rarely think about the changing scenario where quality of both these indispensables is deteriorating, the Lt. Governor maintained.

The Lt. Governor further said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan has proved how sanitation can improve the lives of people. Elaborating on the role of citizens during natural and manmade disasters, he said that the first responders to any disaster are citizens and their empowerment is the absolute requirement. He emphasized upon the awareness among citizens through early warning and SMS service, among others.

He further emphasized on the need to strengthen the capacity building mechanism, knowledge and information sharing, outlining of Standard Operating Procedures( SOPs) for all the stake holders and learning from the past experiences so that a better future could be secured for the people.

Chief Secretary of J&K, B. V. R. Subrahmanyam complimented DARPG for organizing this conference. He said that the themes of the conference are appropriate for J&K. He further said that no region in the country is as prone to natural disasters as J&K. He quoted incidents of earth quake of 2005 and floods of 2014 which is due to the unique topography here, he added. He further said that disaster management includes prevention as well as mitigation. We should learn from the state of Tamil Nadu to build up capacities, he stressed. He emphasized that water should be taken to every doorstep and by June 2021, the entire state should have pipe water supply. Tamil Nadu is one of the best users of water and managing its water resources very well despite being a water stressed state, he said. He also mentioned about the Devika project in Udhampur that has the potential to become a tourist destination in J&K.

Earlier, delivering his welcome address, the Additional Secretary, DARPG, V. Srinivas said that DARPG has taken various initiatives including visit of DARPG delegation to J&K in September, after which the collaboration with J&K Government has gained momentum. He added that DARPG’s conference on 15th-16th November had adopted ‘Sushasan Sankalp: Jammu Resolution’ and two of its points are being implemented today. He added that ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ has brought together partner state of Tamil Nadu and UTs of J&K and Ladakh. He further said that ‘Sahyog Sankalp’ will be adopted in the valedictory session. The objective of this conference is national integration, Srinivas said.

The Conference is being attended by about 350 delegates from State Government – District Collectors/District SPs and representatives of Civil Society, Engineering Departments, Food, CA & Civil Supplies Department, among others.