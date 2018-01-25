Centre asks JK Govt to formulate new surrender policy

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: In a major move to wean away Kashmiri youth from militancy, the Centre has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to formulate a new surrender and rehabilitation policy besides setting up a high-level committee to review all stone pelting cases against students.

The Home Ministry also said stone pelting cases of non-grievous nature against students and youth in the state should be closed.

In a communication, the ministry said an opportunity should be provided for alternative path of peace and prosperity to Kashmiri youth who have joined militancy.

The home ministry has advised the J-K government to formulate a new surrender and rehabilitation policy, an official said.

The policy will provide the youth with economic rehabilitation and suitable training to run their own business, enabling them to return to the mainstream and lead a dignified life, the official said requesting anonymity.

The ministry has also advised the state government to constitute a high-level committee, headed by an officer in the rank of Director General of Police or Additional Director General, to review remaining cases of stone pelting against students and youth. The Home Ministry is of the view that stone pelting cases of non-grievous nature against students and youth should be closed or withdrawn so that they get a chance to focus on their study and pursue their career without any psychological pressure, the official said. The fresh initiative comes within two months of the J-K government announcing an amnesty scheme for students and youth who were involved in incidents of stone pelting for the first time. Under the scheme, which was taken following a request of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, about 3,685 students and youth so far have got relief while more than 9,000 youngsters are likely to be covered under it. In the fresh communication, the home ministry advised the state government to immediately set up an advisory board for migrants to redress the grievances of the migrants, including Kashmiri migrants, Jammu migrants, displaced persons of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Chhamb and the West Pakistan refugees. The old and dilapidated migrant camps at Jagati and Talwara will be repaired and renovated soon besides the work on artificial lake in Jammu will also be restarted soon.