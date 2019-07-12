Centre approves quarantine facility of Australian Merino in J&K

State Times News SRINAGAR: In a major boost to improve the quality of sheep in J&K, Government of India for the first time has approved quarantine facility of imported Australian Merino sheep in J&K instead of earlier practice of quarantine at a Delhi facility. A team from Government of India will soon visit the Sheep Breeding Farm Daksum for inspection of facility, Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Fisheries Department Dr Asghar Hassan Samoon said this on Thursday during a review meeting of Sheep Husbandry Department here. The meeting was attended by Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir Abdul Salam Mir, MD Wool Board Harnam Singh Rana, Deputy General Manager NABARD Qamar Javed, District Sheep Husbandry officers. Dr Samoon said that the Merino sheep would be first quarantined in Australia and kept under observation for a month.
