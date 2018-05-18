Centre amends rule to grant one-year extension to Vyas as J&K CS

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: In an extraordinary development, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), functioning directly under Prime Minister, has amended a rule to grant extension of one year to the service of Bharat Bhushan Vyas (IAS-1986) as Chief Secretary in the Jammu and Kashmir Government. Due to reach superannuation on attaining age of 60 years on November 30, 2017, Vyas has been already granted extension of six months that would have ended on May 31, 2018.

With regard to other states, a chief secretary may get an extension in service, beyond the superannuating age, for a period not exceeding six months. The retirement age of a chief secretary varies in the states. According to the new rule made by the Union Ministry of Personnel on Wednesday, an officer holding the post of chief secretary in Jammu and Kashmir can be given an extension of service, under exceptional circumstances, for a period beyond extension of six months.

However the total term of the state chief secretary shall not exceed three years or up to the age of 62.

Following this amendment, DoPT on Thursday issued a notification, granting approval to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s proposal of special extension of one year beyond May 31, 2018, in favour of Vyas. According to the notification, Vyas shall continue as chief secretary in J&K till the end of May, 2019.

Highly-placed authoritative sources said that the DOPT notification had been received and General Administration Department would issue formal Government Order, granting extension of one year to Vyas beyond May 31, 2018, on Friday.

As exclusively reported by STATE TIMES in its May 15 issue, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had recommended special extension to Vyas as J&K Chief Secretary in an official communication to Prime Minister. It was reliably learnt that extension of six months would be granted as Vyas had already got extension of six months in two instalments of three months each.

However, under insistence of Chief Minister, DoPT amended the rule and granted extension of one year in favour of Vyas. STATE TIMES had reported that the State and the Central governments had failed to pick up a suitable incumbent and successor to Vyas from among five potential contenders—one from 1984 batch (B.R. Sharma), one from 1985 batch (K.B. Agarwal) and three from 1986 batch (R.K. Gupta, L.D. Jha and Suresh Kumar).

Of the five potential contenders, B.R. Sharma (IAS-1984), has already served a term as Chief Secretary. Around his Central deputation in April 2017, Vyas had been appointed as Chief Secretary.

K.B. Agarwal (1985), who is left with 8 months of active service, is currently serving as Financial Commissioner Housing and Urban Development.

Rakesh Kumar Gupta (IAS-1986) has lately been cleared by J&K Government for his Central deputation and posting as Secretary in Union Public Service Commission. He served tenure as Principal Resident Commissioner, New Delhi. He has 21 months of active service.

Dheeraj Gupta (IAS-1993), who was removed as Principal Secretary Power Development Department and appointed as Principal Secretary Coordination at Resident Commission in New Delhi on November 16, 2017, is likely to be appointed as the new Principal Resident Commissioner.

L.D. Jha (IAS-1986), who is left with 13 months of active service, was transferred as Financial Commissioner Revenue on Monday and appointed as Vice Chairman and Director General of IMPA.

Of the two distant probable, P.K. Tripathi (IAS-1987) has been recently appointed as Joint Secretary in DoPT while as Sudhanshu Panday (IAS-1987) has reportedly a personal reason to be away from J&K. He has been on Central deputation for about five years and is currently posted as Joint Secretary in Department of Commerce. Both Tripathi and Panday are still holding the rank of Principal Secretary in Government of Jammu and Kashmir.