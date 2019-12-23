Central Waqf Council discusses J&K Waqf issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: The 83rd meeting of Central Waqf Council was held here on Sunday which was presided over by Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of Waqf Development Committee and Secretary Central Waqf Council, Dr S Naqvi were also present on the occasion. The meeting also was attended by all executive members of Waqf.

A major decision regarding digitisation of all Waqf records related to assets and properties throughout the country by ending 2020 was taken. Order for UIG mapping of important Waqf managed shrines throughout the country was also passed during the meeting.

Central Waqf Council also discussed extension of Central Waqf Act provisions to Waqf of J&K. A roadmap was discussed to streamline J&K Waqf management besides devising mechanism of ensuring transparency of funds, properties and assets in J&K so that public trust for J&K Waqf Board is re-established. It was also decided to complete all audits of State and UT Waqf Boards within a period of three months.