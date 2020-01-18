Central ministers’ visit is only to hoodwink, befool masses: Congress

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Congress Party on Saturday said that the visits of the Central ministers is only to hoodwink and befool the masses about the political agenda of BJP and it has nothing to do with the welfare and development of people of Jammu and Kashmir, but an organized political circus to engage and divert the attentions of people from real issues.

JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said that BJP ministers have been dispatched by Modi government to propagate the political agenda of BJP and to divert the attention of the people from real issues of unprecedented price hike, highest rate of unemployment and lack of any developmental activities in most of the rural and urban areas and great economic and farmers distress being faced by the common people, in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said a brigade of central ministers being sent only to hoodwink the people and youth by misleading them on various developmental and employment avenues, whereas there is record highest unemployment rate of 45 years, the overall economic condition of the country is very bad and the Modi government is borrowing around 50,000 crore more from the emergency reserves of RBI, whereas already government has taken 3,89,000 crore from RBI, a situation unheard of the independent India. The overall economic situation in J&K is very bad and every section is in distress.

He said that when the state of economy is in shambles what the Modi government has to offer to the people and youth of J&K who have deprived of their right to jobs also in the erstwhile state.

Let the BJP government restore statehood, ensure guarantees to jobs and land and announce jobs before enacting political circus and shedding crocodile tears, he said.

The people would suffer more as the entire administration is on tenterhooks for the last so many days, as a result the field functionaries are available to the people to attend the routine works of the people, he added.