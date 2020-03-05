Central GST Team raids Srinagar businessman’s house

STATE TIMES NEWS Srinagar: Central Goods & Services Tax team raided house of a businessman in Eidgah area on Wednesday. As per the details, GST team carried out the raid at Syedpora Eidgah in the residential house of Abdul Rashid Wani, son of Ghulam Ahmad Wani. Some personal documents of house owner and his family members were seized. Wani is dealing with Kashmir arts and conducts business in foreign countries and also in India.
