Central GPF rules to apply in J&K UT

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Wednesday ordered implementation of General Provident Fund (Central Services) Rules, 1960 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. “Consequent upon repeal of the Jammu & Kashmir Provident Funds Act, (Svt.) 1998 as per Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the General Provident Fund (Central Services) Rules, 1960 shall apply in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir with effect from October 31, 2019,” reads the order issued by Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department.
