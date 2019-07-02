Central Commissionerate celebrates GST Day

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The Central GST Commissionerate, Jammu & Kashmir celebrated second anniversary of GST as ‘GST Day’ by organising a gala event at the Central GST Bhawan, Rail Head Complex, Jammu. A large number of representatives from trade and industries besides senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner of Central GST, Gyan Sarvar, who was the Chief Guest, congratulated officers and traders on successful completion of two years, since roll out of GST. He thanked trade and industry sector for their constructive role in smooth transition to GST regime and promised that his office will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the problems of taxpayers are resolved expeditiously. On behalf of trade and industry sector, Satish Kaul, President of JK Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Association expressed gratitude to the Central Tax administration for their constant support and ensuring that various grievances are addressed quickly and effectively. He expressed special gratitude towards the Commissioner Gyan Sarvar and Additional Commissioner, Chaman Lal Dogra in this regard. Later, the Commissioner distributed ‘Certificates of Appreciation’ to Abhiroop Aryan, Assistant Commissioner; Bipin Jadhav, Assistant Commissioner and other officers for their exemplary work. The entire programme was hosted by Abhiroop Aryan, Assistant Commissioner. Jayapal J, Assistant Commissioner also spoke on the two-year journey of GST, after which Gaurav Mittal, Deputy Commissioner formal presented vote of thanks.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Films like ‘Coolie no 1’ in minority now: Farhad Samji
Alcohol causes significant harm to those other than the drinker: Study
Zaira Wasim announces ‘disassociation’ from films
Zaira Wasim announces ‘disassociation’ from films
Daisy Ridley will never return to social media
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper