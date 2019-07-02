Central Commissionerate celebrates GST Day

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Central GST Commissionerate, Jammu & Kashmir celebrated second anniversary of GST as ‘GST Day’ by organising a gala event at the Central GST Bhawan, Rail Head Complex, Jammu. A large number of representatives from trade and industries besides senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner of Central GST, Gyan Sarvar, who was the Chief Guest, congratulated officers and traders on successful completion of two years, since roll out of GST. He thanked trade and industry sector for their constructive role in smooth transition to GST regime and promised that his office will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the problems of taxpayers are resolved expeditiously.

On behalf of trade and industry sector, Satish Kaul, President of JK Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Association expressed gratitude to the Central Tax administration for their constant support and ensuring that various grievances are addressed quickly and effectively. He expressed special gratitude towards the Commissioner Gyan Sarvar and Additional Commissioner, Chaman Lal Dogra in this regard.

Later, the Commissioner distributed ‘Certificates of Appreciation’ to Abhiroop Aryan, Assistant Commissioner; Bipin Jadhav, Assistant Commissioner and other officers for their exemplary work. The entire programme was hosted by Abhiroop Aryan, Assistant Commissioner. Jayapal J, Assistant Commissioner also spoke on the two-year journey of GST, after which Gaurav Mittal, Deputy Commissioner formal presented vote of thanks.