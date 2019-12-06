Cement tiles manufacturing units on verge of closure: BBIA

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) expressed serious concern over ban imposed on the extraction of sand and Bajri, due to which the industrial units engaged in manufacturing of cement tiles and other related products are facing acute problems.

“On directions of the NGT and State Pollution Control Board, the extraction of sand and Bajri has been banned as the approval of the State Environmental Assessment Authority is pending with approx 40 firms to whom the contract has been awarded by the Geology and Mining Department on basis of tenders but the concerned authority is taking the issue regarding grant of permission casually, due to which industrial units are suffering and all projects and civil construction works have been stand-still from last so many days,” Lalit Mahajan, President BBIA said, in a meeting held here.

“The SSI Units are on verge of closure due to non-availability of their raw materials resulting into huge financial losses to SSI units due to accumulated bank interest on the money borrowed from banks as working capital resulting unit holders are not in a position to pay wages/Power Bills/ GST Payments/ Bank Interest and other government dues and we fear that the accounts of the unit holders may be converted into NPA by the banks resulting unit holders have no option but to close down their units in near future which would result into mass scale retrenchment of industrial workers, mostly sons of the soil,” he said. BBIA appealed to the Lt Governor of J&K, Girish Chandra Murmu to intervene into the matter and issue necessary directions for the speedy clearance of the approval by the State Environmental Assessment authority for applications pending with them for extraction of sand and Bajri by the contractors, which will provide great relief to the units engaged in the manufacturing of cement tiles.

Others present in the meeting included Tarun Singla, Senior Vice President, Ajay Langer Vice President, Viraaj Malhotra General Secretary, Rajesh Jain Secretary and Vivek Singhal, Treasurer BBIA Association.