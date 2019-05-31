Cement bars stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A theft case of cement bars was reported in Gangyal Police Station on Thursday.
As per the details, Satish Kumar, resident of Gangyal lodged a complaint with police that somebody has stolen his cement bars from the area. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
