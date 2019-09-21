CEC reviews progress under Capex budget, non-plan

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress achieved on developmental activities under Capex Budget in different sectors in the district.

Executive Councillor for Works Aga Syed Abbass Razvi, Executive Councillor for Social Welfare Aga Syed Mujtaba Mosavi, Executive Councillor for Zanskar Affairs ER Phunsog Tashi, Executive Councillor for Health Muhammad Ali Chandan and Deputy Commissioner and CEO,LAHDC, Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary besides other concerned officers attended the meeting.

During the course of the meeting detailed discussion was held on the progress achieved on developmental works in different sectors.

The CEC also reviewed the status of implementation of various decisions taken during the General Council Meeting held in June this year.

Detailed review of non-plan scheme was also held during the meeting.

It was informed that a number of decisions have already been implemented while as the process for the implementation of other decisions is in full swing which would be completed in due course of time.

Regarding the progress under RDD sector the meeting was informed that 1.98 lakh mandays have been generated under MGNREGA this year besides effort is on to complete the target of 6.50 to 7 lakh mandays by the end of the working season. It was further given out that works on water conservation measures have been started under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, 14th Finance, Back to Village as well as MGNREGA schemes which includes the construction of artificial glaciers, reservoirs, ponds, repairs of khuls and irrigation canals, trenches, water recharge pits in the proximity of hand pumps, water storage tanks in schools, Government buildings and homes for snow and rain water harvesting and other related measures.

As regards to Power sector it was informed in the meeting that Rs 50 lakh additional funds have been announced for the repair of HT and LT power lines while as Rs 48 lakh would also be provided by the Government for electrical works of Septage Treatment Plant at Kurbathang. It was decided in the meeting that meetings of the Executive Council would be held twice a month during which the developmental activities as well as the issues pertaining to different departments would be taken up for discussion.

Other issues including the operation of Central Heating System on outsourcing basis of the transfer of employees in different departments, purchase of vehicles for CEC and ECs and other related issues also came up for discussion in the meeting.

Assistant Commissioner Development Kargil Ghulam Muhammad, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Hadi, Executive Engineer REW Gulzar Hussain Munshi, District Panchayat Officer Kargil Shabir Hussain and other concerned officers were also present during the meeting.