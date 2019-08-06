CEC Leh welcomes Union Territory status for Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Welcoming the decision of Union Government for granting Union Territory status to Ladakh region, the Chairman and CEC, LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal along with Executive Councilors extended heartiest congratulations to people of Ladakh for the historic decision.

While expressing happiness on the historic occasion, the CEC said, “This day will be remembered as a glorious day in the history of Ladakh, as the Bill proposing bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir by Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, paved way for inclusive development of Ladakh in an unprecedented manner, respecting the aspirations of people, which have been subjugated till date. People of Ladakh welcome this historic decision of the Government taken purely in the interest of people. It will correct all wrongs of previous dispensations.”

The Chairman also extended heartfelt gratitude towards Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and all concerned for taking cognizance of the aspirations of people of Ladakh and sanctioning Union Territory status to Ladakh. People of Ladakh will always remain indebted to Modi Government for giving due attention to the aspirations of people by sanctioning various long pending demands like Ladakh University, Divisional status and the long pending cherished dream of Union Territory status for Ladakh.

The Chairman also remembered the most venerable late 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche on the historic and glorious occasion and said that the vision of Rinpoche for getting a Union Territory status for Ladakh has been fulfilled.