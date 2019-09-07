CEC Leh inaugurates vegetable-cum-flower expo

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: CEC, LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal inaugurated a Vegetable-cum-Flower Expo, 2019 at Indoor Stadium, Leh. EC Agriculture Stanzin Phuntsog, EC Animal/Sheep Husbandry Mumtaz Hussain, Councilor Upper Leh, Councilor Khaltsi, Satya Prakash Negi from Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI) Shimla, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, DFO Leh, Dy Dir Command area, other senior officers from Agriculture and Forest Departments, Leh besides a number of farmers from different villages of the district participated in the function.

While addressing the gathering, the CEC said that with declaration of Ladakh as UT, tremendous opportunities are coming our way. He said that tourism is going to touch new heights and we have to be fully prepared to cater the industry with our locally grown food products.

The CEC further said that agriculture has always been the priority sector of Hill Council and project for making Leh District completely organic by 2025 is an important step taken on mission mode by the Hill Council. He said that initially farmers may earn less from organic produces but over the time it would increase manifold.

Satya Prakash Negi from HFRI Shimla in his address spoke about their success with 70 per cent germination of juniper seeds in Himachal with use of seed technology and artificial regeneration technique. He also mentioned about the potential of medicinal plants in Ladakh and informed about a project taken up with Sowa Rigpa to initiate research on medicinal plants in Leh.

Speaking on the occasion, CAO Leh, Tashi Tsetan apprised about profitable production of high yielding peas and Rajma with vacuum-pack to mention on priority.

On the occasion, a wide range of vegetables, fruits and flowers were exhibited by local farmers, who were later presented various prizes.

KVK SKUAST-K, CAZRI, Agriculture Department and J&K Forest Department also participated in the exhibition. There were stalls of local handicraft and food by SHGs and Women Alliance. A skit by artists of Ladakh Advertising Agency Leh was also presented on the occasion.