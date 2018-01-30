CEC Leh Dr Sonam Dawa passes away

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

CM, DyCM express grief

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In an extremely shocking and sad news for the entire Leh district, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh Dr Sonam Dawa passed away on Monday evening reportedly due to heart attack.

According to reports, Dr Dawa was in the office in the morning and he left for home in the afternoon after having lunch.

“CEC left for home after having his lunch and later found dead in his bed,” SHO Leh Tsewang Dorjay told media. As CEC reportedly failed to respond to his wife’s phone call, she asked a neighbour lady, who used to serve him food during her absence, and found him dead in his bed. His wife and daughter had left for Delhi two days ago.

As the entire Leh is in a State of shock, condolence messages started pouring in on social media from all section of the society calling his passing away an irreparable loss to the region.

Dr Dawa took over as CEC, LAHDC Leh after BJP won a landslide victory in the 5th LAHDC General Election in October 2015.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dr. Sonam Dawa.

In her condolence message, the Chief Minister recalled the contribution of Dr. Sonam Dawa in the development of Ladakh region.

Meanwhile, the DyCM expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members in their hour of grief and prayed for peace to the departed soul.